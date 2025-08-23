Military Space News
 Maduro rails at 'illegal' US deployment off Venezuela
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Caracas (AFP) Aug 23, 2025

President Nicolas Maduro on Friday hit out at the US deployment of three warships off the coast of Venezuela as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking, calling the operation an "illegal" attempt at regime change.

President Donald Trump's administration has stepped up the pressure on Maduro, doubling its bounty to $50 million earlier this month on drug charges against the leftist strongman.

Earlier this week, a US source confirmed to AFP that three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers were heading to international waters off the South American country. US media reported that 4,000 Marines could also be deployed.

"What they're threatening to do against Venezuela -- regime change, a military terrorist attack -- is immoral, criminal and illegal," Maduro told lawmakers.

"This is a matter of peace, of international law, for Latin America and the Caribbean. Anyone who commits an act of aggression against a country in Latin America is attacking all countries," he said.

In 2020, during Trump's first term in office, Maduro and other high-ranking Venezuelan officials were indicted in US federal court on several charges including participating in a "narco-terrorism" conspiracy.

The US Justice Department accused Maduro of leading a cocaine trafficking gang called "The Cartel of the Suns" that shipped hundreds of tons of narcotics into the United States over two decades, earning hundreds of millions of dollars.

Washington does not recognize Maduro's last two election victories.

Maduro said this week that he would be deploying 4.5 million militia members across Venezuela in response to US "threats," and called for weekend rallies decrying Washington.

 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 21, 2025
The U.S. Navy reported a fire aboard the amphibious docking ship USS New Orleans on Thursday. It was anchored near White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan. U.S. Navy crews and Japanese Coast Guard crews extinguished the fire about 4 a.m. Japan Standard Time, the Navy's 7th Fleet said. The blaze began at about 4 p.m.Wednesday, and the cause is under investigation. The crew of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego helped New Orleans sailors fight the fire.
