NATO to establish logistics base in Sweden: govt

"NATO presence in Sweden strengthens our security and deterrence. The logistics centre assists the defence of NATO's northern flank," Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.
According to the government, the base will have around 70 personnel in peacetime.
"In a heightened state of alert and ultimately war, the headquarters will be able to expand to 160 personnel," a government statement said.
The armed forces has been tasked with making preparations and establishing the base so that it would be operable by the end of 2027.
Jonson told public broadcaster SVT that the work at the centre would "involve transporting various supplies, such as fuel, ammunition and spare parts."
"The aim is to be able to transport large amounts of equipment and personnel across Swedish territory," Jonson said.
The Nordic country dropped two centuries of military non-alignment and applied for membership in NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, becoming its 32nd member in March 2024.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile
Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
|
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack
Russia says must be part of Ukraine security guarantees talks
China says summit to provide stability, counter 'hegemonism'
China, India pledge to resume flights as Beijing's top diplomat wraps up visit
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters