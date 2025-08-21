Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 NATO to establish logistics base in Sweden: govt
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Stockholm (AFP) Aug 21, 2025

Sweden will host a NATO logistics headquarters in the town of Enkoping, northwest of Stockholm, to troop movements in Northern Europe, the government said Thursday.

"NATO presence in Sweden strengthens our security and deterrence. The logistics centre assists the defence of NATO's northern flank," Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

According to the government, the base will have around 70 personnel in peacetime.

"In a heightened state of alert and ultimately war, the headquarters will be able to expand to 160 personnel," a government statement said.

The armed forces has been tasked with making preparations and establishing the base so that it would be operable by the end of 2027.

Jonson told public broadcaster SVT that the work at the centre would "involve transporting various supplies, such as fuel, ammunition and spare parts."

"The aim is to be able to transport large amounts of equipment and personnel across Swedish territory," Jonson said.

The Nordic country dropped two centuries of military non-alignment and applied for membership in NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, becoming its 32nd member in March 2024.




SUPERPOWERS
