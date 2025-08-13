Rocket Lab completes Geost acquisition adding EOIR payload expertise to national security portfolio



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 13, 2025



Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) has finalized its $275 million acquisition of Geost, LLC's parent holding company from Lightridge Solutions, a portfolio firm of ATL Partners. The deal, initially announced May 27, 2025, included about $125 million in cash, 3,057,588 Rocket Lab shares, and a possible $50 million earnout tied to future Geost revenue.

The move strengthens Rocket Lab's role as a prime contractor for U.S. defense programs such as Golden Dome for America and the Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. It adds optical systems capabilities to Rocket Lab's offerings, enabling complete spacecraft solutions for national security missions.

Geost, founded in 2004, develops electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems for missile warning, tracking, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, Earth observation, and space domain awareness. These systems are designed for both classified and unclassified missions, operating in contested space environments.

Integration with Rocket Lab will allow Geost to scale EO/IR production through enhanced manufacturing resources, enabling high-volume delivery for critical defense needs. Rocket Lab CEO Sir Peter Beck stated: "Being able to quickly build and deploy entire satellite systems is the cornerstone of future U.S. defense strategy, and with this acquisition, we're accelerating the delivery of mission critical payloads that support U.S. national security projects. This acquisition strengthens our role in building the resilient, responsive space architecture envisioned under Golden Dome, combining Geost's proven sensing technologies with Rocket Lab's ability to scale fast, secure, and integrated space solutions."

Bill Gattle, CEO of Lightridge Solutions, said: "This is a pivotal next step for Geost. Becoming part of Rocket Lab enables Geost to take its sensing technologies further, faster-joining forces with a company that's redefining space system delivery. Geost is excited to partner with a team that shares a commitment to speed, innovation, and national purpose. Together, Geost and Rocket Lab can scale production, accelerate delivery, and strengthen the critical space capabilities our nation depends on."

Geost will maintain operations in Arizona and Virginia, expanding Rocket Lab's U.S. footprint and adding its product assets, intellectual property, manufacturing sites, laboratories, and inventory to the company's resources.

Related Links

Rocket Lab

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

