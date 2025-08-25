Russia, Iran discuss nuclear programme ahead of European talks

Britain, France and Germany have threatened to trigger a "snapback mechanism" to reintroduce UN sanctions that were lifted under the agreement unless Iran agrees to curb its uranium enrichment and restore cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspectors.
Iran will hold talks with the European trio in Geneva on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.
Russia's Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said Monday, in which the pair "touched on the situation around Iran's nuclear programme".
It did not elaborate on what the pair discussed.
The Iranian presidency said Pezeshkian had thanked Putin for supporting Tehran's "right to enrichment" and said Iran was "not seeking, and will never seek to build nuclear weapons".
The two countries have bolstered political, military and economic ties during Russia's military offensive on Ukraine.
Iran has regularly sought to coordinate its position with both Russia and China before key nuclear talks with the United States and Europe during the current stand-off.
Russia's Kommersant business paper reported Monday that Moscow opposed the idea of "snapback" sanctions.
"The threats by Britain, Germany and France to activate the mechanism for reintroducing previously suspended UN sanctions against Iran are a serious destabilising factor," the paper cited the foreign ministry as telling it in a statement.
Russia is a party to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, which provided Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.
Tehran disputes the legality of invoking the treaty's snapback clause, accusing the Europeans of not honouring their own commitments under the accord.
Iran suspended cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog following a 12-day war with Israel earlier this year, with Tehran pointing to the IAEA's failure to condemn Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile
Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
|
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska
NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row
National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters