Space Force establishes Systems Delta 85 to strengthen space defense integration



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 21, 2025



Space Systems Command has officially activated Systems Delta 85, a new organization designed to unify acquisition and operational support for space defense missions. The command and activation ceremony took place Aug. 8 at Peterson Space Force Base, with Col. Jason West assuming leadership of SYD 85 under the authority of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michelle Idle.

The new SYD 85 brings together functions in Space Domain Awareness, missile warning and tracking, missile defense, Command and Control, Battle Management, and Space Intelligence. According to Idle, the Systems Delta framework streamlines acquisition and operations, consolidates authorities, and enhances unit cohesion by aligning mission priorities across the Space Force structure.

Within SYD 85, three System Program Directors oversee Battlespace Awareness, Battle Management, and Space Access and Networked Services. A System Program Manager dedicated to Space Intelligence reports directly under the PEO BMC3I portfolio. These leaders are charged with developing sensors, control antennas, data systems, and software to counter adversary threats in the space domain.

West emphasized the mission of SYD 85 as both operational and developmental. "Our mission in SYD 85 is to deliver effective, integrated and supported capabilities to enable space superiority and to forge a new generation of acquisitions professionals to defend our forces, homeland and allies," he said. He added that partnerships with Space Operations Command Mission Deltas, combatant commands, the intelligence community, and industry will accelerate the fielding of new technologies essential for national security.

The Systems Delta concept consolidates acquisition activities into mission-focused structures, complementing the Mission Deltas of Space Operations Command that sustain space systems. This reorganization aims to improve readiness, align missions, and enhance cyber defense and intelligence integration without altering the core roles of Space Force field commands.

Additional Systems Deltas are scheduled for activation in the coming months, including SYD 81 for Test and Training, SYD 88 for Satellite Communications, SYD 89 for Combat Power, SYD 831 for Position, Navigation and Timing, and SYD 80 for Assured Access to Space.

West highlighted the importance of the new structure: "Our systems are the foundation that makes all other systems work. Without battle space awareness, we are blind, without intelligence, we are lost. On Day One, I have one standing order for SYD 85, I want you to seize the opportunities that this SYD affords."

