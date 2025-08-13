ULA launches USSF-106 for US Space Force aboard Vulcan rocket

Spacecraft separation took place about seven hours later, placing the payload into geosynchronous Earth orbit and marking mission success.
"It's an exciting day for us as we launched the first NSSL flight of Vulcan, an outstanding achievement for United Launch Alliance and the nation's strategic space lift capability. This is an important milestone for the Space Force and all involved," said Col. Jim Horne, USSF-106 Mission Director.
ULA CEO Tory Bruno noted the mission's success as the culmination of years of development, technical collaboration, and dedication from ULA teams and government mission partners, ensuring the first Vulcan NSSL mission safely delivered its payloads.
The mission carried the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), an Air Force Vanguard project led by the Air Force Research Laboratory and built by L3Harris Technologies. This experimental spacecraft, the first U.S. integrated navigation satellite in nearly 50 years, features a reprogrammable signal system, electronically steerable antenna, and advanced timekeeping algorithms to demonstrate resilient satellite navigation.
SSC's Assured Access to Space (AATS) program manages launch services to deploy critical space-based capabilities for U.S. warfighters, intelligence agencies, allies, and partners. It sustains launch and test infrastructure to maintain on-orbit warfighting readiness across all conflict phases, while also enabling U.S. economic, technological, and scientific growth.
Related Links
Space Systems Command
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
|
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet
Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska
US-Russia summits: the highs and lows
Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters