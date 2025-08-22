Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 US Defense Intelligence Agency chief among latest ousted officers
US Defense Intelligence Agency chief among latest ousted officers
 By W.G. DUNLOP
 Washington (AFP) Aug 22, 2025

The head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and two other senior officers are being removed, officials said Friday -- the latest in a series of military firings this year.

The removal of Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, who led the DIA since early 2024, comes after the agency produced a preliminary assessment that said US strikes on Iran set back Tehran's nuclear program by just a few months.

The assessment -- which was widely reported on by US media -- contradicted claims from President Donald Trump that the strikes totally destroyed the nuclear sites, drawing the ire of both him and officials within his administration.

Kruse "will no longer serve as DIA director," a senior defense official said on condition of anonymity, without providing an explanation for the general's departure.

Prior to becoming director of the DIA, Kruse served as the advisor for military affairs for the director of national intelligence, and also held positions including director of intelligence for the coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group.

A US official separately said on condition of anonymity that two other senior officers -- Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore, chief of Navy Reserve, and Rear Admiral Milton Sands, commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command -- were also leaving their positions.

- Series of top officers fired -

In June, the United States launched a massive operation against three Iranian nuclear sites, an effort that involved more than 125 US aircraft as well as a guided missile submarine.

Trump called the strikes a "spectacular military success" and repeatedly said they "obliterated" the nuclear sites, but the DIA's preliminary assessment raised doubts about the president's claims.

The Trump administration responded with an offensive against the media, insisting the operation was a total success and berating journalists for reporting on the assessment.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted the assessment was "leaked because someone had an agenda to try to muddy the waters and make it look like this historic strike wasn't successful," and slammed "fawning coverage of a preliminary assessment."

Since beginning his second term in January, Trump has overseen a purge of top military officers, including chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff general Charles "CQ" Brown, whom he fired without explanation in February.

Other senior officers dismissed this year include the heads of the Navy and Coast Guard, the general who headed the National Security Agency, the vice chief of staff of the Air Force, a Navy admiral assigned to NATO, and three top military lawyers.

The chief of staff of the Air Force also recently announced his retirement without explanation just two years into a four-year term.

Hegseth has insisted the president is simply choosing the leaders he wants, but Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential politicization of the traditionally neutral US military.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon chief additionally ordered at least a 20 percent reduction in the number of active-duty four-star generals and admirals in the US military, as well as a 10 percent cut in the overall number of general and flag officers.

wd/dl

DIA - DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION SA

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
Jury convicts US Navy sailor of spying for China
 Los Angeles, United States (AFP) Aug 21, 2025
 A US Navy sailor has been convicted of espionage for selling military secrets to China for $12,000, the Justice Department said Thursday. Jinchao Wei was found guilty by a federal jury in California on Wednesday after a five-day trial, the department said in a statement. Wei, a machinist's mate on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, and another sailor, Wenheng Zhao, were arrested in August 2023 and charged with spying for China. Zhao pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January of last ... read more
CYBER WARS
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
CYBER WARS
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
CYBER WARS
Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
CYBER WARS
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
CYBER WARS
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
CYBER WARS
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
CYBER WARS
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack

 Russia says must be part of Ukraine security guarantees talks

 NATO to establish logistics base in Sweden: govt

 China says summit to provide stability, counter 'hegemonism'
CYBER WARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.