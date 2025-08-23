Zelensky: A 'real chance' exists to end the war in Ukraine

Security measures after the war are in the works and will be ready soon after negotiating them with Ukraine's U.S. and European partners, Zelensky said in a social media post.
"There is now a real chance to end this war, and Ukraine is ready for constructive steps that can bring true peace close," Zelensky said on X.
"Russia is showing no intention of peace on its side and continues shelling our cities," Zelensky continued.
"We interpret all signals coming from Moscow these days in the same way. Pressure is needed to change their position, as well as meeting at the highest level to discuss all issues."
Zelensky announced the pending security guarantees after he had a phone conversation with Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
U.S., European and Ukrainian representatives ramped up discussions of security guarantees after President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska last week, Politico reported.
The bilateral meeting produced no tangible results, but they did affirm Putin's reluctance to end the war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
Trump on Monday said a meeting between Zelensky and Putin is being planned, but Putin has not agreed to do so.
Trump met with European leaders on Monday and said they are working to arrange a bilateral meeting between the presidents of the two warring nations.
Meanwhile, Russia has continued its aggression against Ukraine, including an overnight aerial attack early Thursday that struck a U.S.-owned plant in the western Ukrainian city of Mukachevo.
The American-owned Flex manufacturing plant produces electronic goods, such as coffee makers, in western Ukraine.
There were no reports of casualties, but the manufacturing plant was destroyed.
That Russian attack involved 574 drones, 33 cruise missiles and six ballistic missiles, Ukrainian defense officials reported.
Air defenses shot down 546 of the attacking drones, 30 cruise missiles and one ballistic missile.
