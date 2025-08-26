Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 US sending more ships to Caribbean to counter drug cartels
US sending more ships to Caribbean to counter drug cartels
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Aug 26, 2025

US President Donald Trump is dispatching two more ships to the Caribbean to crack down on drug cartels, a US source said Tuesday, a week after sending warships towards Venezuela.

A guided missile crusier, the USS Erie, and a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, the USS Newport News, are due in the region next week, the source familiar with the move told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Further details about their mission were not immediately available.

The deployment comes after Trump last week deployed three warships off the Venezuelan coast as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking by what his administration calls "narco-terrorist groups."

The United States recently stepped up pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, doubling its bounty to $50 million earlier this month on drug charges against the leftist strongman.

Maduro said in response that he would mobilize millions of militia members to counter US "threats."

Venezuela deploys warships, drones as US destroyers draw near
Caracas (AFP) Aug 26, 2025 -

Venezuela on Tuesday deployed warships and drones to patrol the country's coastline after the United States dispatched three destroyers to the region to pressure strongman President Nicolas Maduro.

In a video on social media, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino announced a "significant" drone deployment as well as naval patrols along its Caribbean coast, including "larger vessels further north in our territorial waters."

The move comes amid escalating tensions with Washington, which sent three warships and 4,000 Marines towards Venezuela last week to curb drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, a US source told AFP that President Donald Trump was dispatching two more ships to the Caribbean to crack down on drug cartels.

A guided missile cruiser, the USS Erie, and a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, the USS Newport News, are due in the region next week, the source familiar with the move told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Despite the dramatic military build-up analysts have downplayed the possibility of a US invasion or US strikes on Venezuela.

On the streets of Venezuela, many people also shrugged off the threat as posturing.

Maduro, who claimed a third term in July 2024 elections marred by fraud allegations and a crackdown on the opposition, has been in Trump's sights ever since the Republic's first term in office, from 2017 to 2021.

But his policy of maximum pressure on Venezuela, including an oil embargo still in effect, failed to dislodge Maduro from power.

"I think what we're seeing represents an attempt to create anxiety in government circles and force Maduro to negotiate something," International Crisis Group analyst Phil Gunson told AFP.

- Venezuelan gangs -

Since returning to power in January, Trump's attacks on Venezuela have focused chiefly on the activities of the South American country's powerful transnational gangs.

Washington accuses Maduro of heading a cocaine trafficking cartel, Cartel de los Soles, which the Trump administration has designated a terrorist organization.

The United States recently doubled its bounty to $50 million in exchange for Maduro's capture to face drug charges.

Maduro has accused Trump of attempting to effect regime change and launched a drive to sign up thousands of militia members.

On Tuesday, Caracas petitioned the United Nations to intervene in the dispute by demanding "the immediate cessation of the US military deployment in the Caribbean."

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Maduro rails at 'illegal' US deployment off Venezuela
 Caracas (AFP) Aug 23, 2025
 President Nicolas Maduro on Friday hit out at the US deployment of three warships off the coast of Venezuela as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking, calling the operation an "illegal" attempt at regime change. President Donald Trump's administration has stepped up the pressure on Maduro, doubling its bounty to $50 million earlier this month on drug charges against the leftist strongman. Earlier this week, a US source confirmed to AFP that three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers were ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
FLOATING STEEL
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace

 Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
FLOATING STEEL
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast
FLOATING STEEL
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
FLOATING STEEL
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
FLOATING STEEL
Lutnick says feds could take stake in defense contractors

 Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
FLOATING STEEL
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

 U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska

 NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row

 National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.